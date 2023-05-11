 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Yashasvi Jaiswal Overtakes KL Rahul To Record Fastest Indian Premier League Fifty

Sports
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a 13-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring his fifty against KKR. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted the fastest fifty in an Indian Premier League match when he completed his half-century in just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Rides at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Already having scored his maiden IPL hundred earlier in the tournament, Jaiswal destroyed the hosts from the first over itself, hitting opposition skipper Nitish Rana for two sixes and three fours.

Although his opening partner Jos Buttler was run out in the second over, Jaiswal contonued his onslaughtv by hitting Harshit Rana and Shardul Thakur for five more fours to bring up his half-century in just 13 balls.

Jaiswal just bettered the records of KL Rahul and Pat Cummins who completed their fifties in 14 balls. While Rahul’s (PBKS) fifty came against Delhi Capitals in 2018, then KKR all-rounder Cummins achieved the feat against Mumbai Indians in the previous year.

Jaiswal blazed away to an unbeaten 47-ball 98 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for eight after being asked to bat first.

Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls after openers Jason Roy (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) could not convert their starts at the Eden Gardens, both falling to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

In-form leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form. In reply, RR completed the chase in 13.1 overs. Sanju Samson smashed 48 off 29 balls.










