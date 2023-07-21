Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal REVEALS Secret to His Success During Maiden Series vs Windies

Yashasvi said that his idea is to bat as long as he can when he is in the middle.

Trinidad: On the back of his brilliant domestic season, young Yashasvi Jaiswal was fast-tracked into the national team for the series against West Indies. The young left-handed top-order batter impressed straightaway as he hit a brilliant hundred on his debut at Dominica. His maiden Test ton helped him garner a lot of praise and then at Trinidad, he followed up the century with a breezy fifty to make a good case for himself as opener. Following his fifty at Trinidad on Thursday, he revealed the secret to his success. He said that his idea is to bat as long as he can when he is in the middle.

“I feel whenever I bat I try to make sure that how long I can bat. I go out there with the same mindset,” Jaiswal said at the post-match conference.

He also spoke of the experience of batting alongside Virat Kohli.

“It is amazing to see him bat. What can I say? He is a legend. I am blessed to play with him. There’s a lot of things to learn from him be it cricket and outside of it. I try to pick his mind,” he said on Kohli.

Earlier, Virat Kohli reached close to a memorable hundred in his 500th International game after the West Indies put up a much needed fight to limit India to 288 for four at stumps on day one of the second Test here on Thursday.

The opening duo of Rohit Sharma (80 off 143) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) shared a brisk 139-run stand to provide another perfect launch pad before the West Indies struck four times in the afternoon session to put brakes on India’s scoring rate. Kohli (87 batting off 161) and Ravindra Jadeja (36 batting off 84) played some exquisite strokes in the final session and ensured India collected 106 runs in 33.2 overs without losing a wicket. Overall, 84 overs were bowled on the opening day.















