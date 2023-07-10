Menu
Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Make India Debut Against West Indies In First Test In Dominica

Yashasvi Jaiswal is coming after a strong domestic performance for Mumbai. He was also among the top run-getters in IPL for Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

Yashasvi Jaiswal gets batting masterclass from Rahul Dravid at nets in Dominica. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to make his international debut against West Indies in the first Test in Dominica on July 12 after the head coach Rahul Dravid and senior players like Virat Kohli were seen spending long time with the left-hander at the nets.

On the back of a strong domestic performance and a brilliant show in the Indian Premier League, Jaiswal made the Indian team for the first time after veteran Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped for the West Indies series.

While he opened the innings for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, the Mumbai lad is a regular No.3 batter when it comes to domestic circuit. Notably, in his last domestic encounter, Jaiswal hit a double ton for Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup.

With no Pujara at No.3, it is quite certain that Jaiswal will be filling up the void in the Caribbean. He was also among the standby players in the World Test Championship final against Australia in Lord’s. In a video that went viral on social media, Jaiswal was seen batting tips from Kohli on how to tackle the length ball on the rise, the outswingers and most importantly the front-foot game.

To make his selection more strong, Jaiswal also hit a brilliant fifty in the practice match a couple of days ago at a time when all the seniors failed. Opening the innings with Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal scored a 76-ball 54 that was studded with seven fours and two sixes.










