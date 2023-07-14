Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal Thanks Rohit Sharma After Record Maiden Test Century on Debut

Dominica: Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal showed why he is rated as the next big thing in Indian cricket as he hit a marvellous maiden century on Thursday against the Windies at Windsor Park in Dominica. It was a brilliant knock as he hardly gave any chance to the hosts to get him out. Following his maiden Test century, he thanked his fans, support staff and Rohit Sharma. With Rohit, Jaiswal put on an opening stand of 229 runs before the Indian captain perished for 103. Jaiswal also pointed out that it was challenging as it was hot in the middle.

“I think this is one of the emotional knock for me, it’s difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai. The pitch is on the slower side and the outfield is very slow, it was difficult and challenging, it was pretty hot and I wanted to keep doing it for my country, just play ball-by-ball and enjoy my cricket. I love Test cricket, I like this challenge, I enjoy the situation when the ball swings and seams,” Jaiswal said at stumps on Day two.

“We have worked hard on everything, I’ve just gone out to express myself. Was an emotional moment (on his century), was just proud of myself, thankful for everyone, this is just a start and I want to do well going further,” he added.

Jaiswal is on 143* and he would like to continue on and get to a double century if possible.
















