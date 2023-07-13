Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Leave Significant Footprint In Tests, Believes Former SRH Coach Tom Moody

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Leave Significant Footprint In Tests, Believes Former SRH Coach Tom Moody

Yashasvi Jaiswal is unbeaten on 40 on debut at the end of Day 1 of the ongoing first Test between India and West Indies.

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI, India vs west Indies Test series, West Indies vs India, India vs west indies first Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi Jaiswal on Test debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal vs West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal in first class cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal in domestic cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal in IPL,
Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a pull shot on Day 1 against West Indies. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Impressed by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Test debut against West Indies in the ongoing first Test, two-time World Cup-winner Australian Tom Moody, felt that the Indian will leave a significant footprint in the longest format of the game.

The 21-year-old recieved a maiden national team call-up for the West Indies Tests and T20Is after scoring loads of runs in the domestic cricket and the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

While he has scored 1845 runs in 15 first-class games, including a double hundred in an Irani Trophy game this season, the Rajastha Royals opener piled 625 runs from 14 matches in IPL 2023 that consisted a ton.

On debut, Jaiswal is currently playing on 40 not out at the end of Day 1 against West Indies with skipper Rohit Sharma by his side at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday. Moody, a former coach in the IPL, and someone who watched Jaiswal closely, heaped praise for the southpaw.

“If the story of Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t been compelling enough, his test journey has launched. There’s no doubt he’ll leave a significant footprint in this format. #WIvIND#YashasviJaiswal,” Moody tweeted. Jaiswal also went to London with the Indin team as one of standby players for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Meanwhile, opting to bat first, the only bright spot in West Indies batting was debutant Alick Akanaze who top-scored with 47. The rest of the batters just completely failed to make a mark as the host were all out for 150 in the second innings on the opening day.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj got one apiece. The star of the show was Ravichandran Ashwin, who finished with 5/60 – his 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Ashwin also went past 700 wickets mark.










Source link

Previous article
Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan If He Buys The Tickets For His Own Movies And He Has a Witty Reply, Obviously!
Next article
Jiya Shankar Breaks Down During Fight With Jad Hadid, Opens Up About Equation With Father
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights