Yashasvi Jaiswals Maiden Century Puts Southpaw On Level With Jos Buttler

Home

Sports

MI Vs RR, IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Maiden Century Puts Southpaw On Level With Jos Buttler

Yashasvi Jaiswal clobbered 16 fours and eight sixes to make 124 from just 62 balls to single-handedly power Rajasthan Royals to the big total in IPL’s 1000th game.



Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring his maiden IPL ton. (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal equalled Jos Buttler for the highest individual score for Rajasthan Royals after his stunning maiden century (124) propelled the inaugural champions to a massive 212/7 against Mumbai Indians in the 1,000th match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

The local boy Jaiswal clobbered 16 fours and eight sixes to make 124 from just 62 balls to single-handedly power Rajasthan Royals to the big total, while Mumbai Indians conceded their third consecutive total in excess of 200 this season.

Jaiswal, who took his tally past 400 runs this season and also recorded the highest score of this IPL. Jaiswal equalled his opening partner Jos Buttler for the highest individual score for Royals. Buttler has scored 124 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021.

The uncapped Indian has been in great form in IPL 2023. Jaiswal’s last four innings read 124 (vs MI), 77 (vs CSK), 47 (vs RCB) and 44 (vs LSG). “I think I enjoyed every part of my innings. I was thinking right, planning right and hitting the right shots,” Jaiswal said during innings break.

“I have practised all the shots that I want to play. Every time I hold a bat, be it in the nets or the match, I feel the same way. The things I do in practice will reflect in the game. I have worked a lot on my batting, my skills with Zubin sir right through the season, white-ball and red-ball,”

“When I got to the hundred, it was an amazing feeling and this is what I wanted. It is really special, I need to enjoy it but I need to look forward and keep going. I never thought about slowing down, I know my role in the team, I need to keep going and make sure run-rate is high and contribute as much as I can in whatever way possible to the team,” he added.











