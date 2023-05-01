Home

Yashaswi Jaiswal REVEALS Success Mantra After Maiden IPL Century During MI vs RR

Jaiswal said that he follows the process and believes that results will follow. He also thanked his fans for supporting him.

Yashaswi Jaiswal smashes maiden IPL ton @IPL-BCCI

Mumbai: Young Yashaswi Jaiswal continued his good form on Sunday in the 1000th IPL game. Jaiswal brought up his maiden IPL century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium. Despite his brilliant 124 off 62 balls, the Royals could not win the game but Jaiswal still managed to get the Player of the Match award. At the post-match presentation, while taking his award, Jaiswal revealed his mantra for success. The opener said that he follows the process and believes that results will follow. He also thanked his fans for supporting him.

Jaiswal said: “When I scored the century, I didn’t know that ball had gone to the boundary. So when that happened, I just thanked God for the opportunity, I always had this dream, wanted to work on the process and work hard. Results will follow. I keep myself mentally strong and work on my fitness and diet. Organised my life well outside of cricket. I enjoy playing the straight drive and cover drive, that gives me a lot of confidence. Thank you so much, everyone for the support!!”

MI captain Rohit Sharma also went on to lavish praise on Jaiswal. “I watched him last year, this year he has taken his game to a new level. I asked him where all that power is coming from, he says he is spending time at the gym,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Jaiswal’s form has been the key for the Royals’ dominance this season in the IPL. He has been getting the side off to good starts on a regular basis and that helps.











