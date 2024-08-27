Yastika Bhatia returns as India name tried and tested 15 for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

India have named an expected-looking squad for the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 retaining the bulk of the side that qualified for the final of the women’s T20 Asia Cup in July this year.
Tanuja Kanwer, who replaced Patil in the India squad for the Asia Cup, has also not been included.
Bhatia is currently recuperating at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for an injury in her left knee.
Harmanpreet Kaur will continue leading the side, with Smriti Mandhana the vice-captain. Along with the two, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are expected to form the spine of the batting. Renuka Singh will lead the fast-bowling unit alongside Pooja Vastrakar. Deepti, Radha Yadav and Patil are the main spinners.
India squad for Women’s T20 World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana
