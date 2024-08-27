Sports

Yastika Bhatia returns as India name tried and tested 15 for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 27, 2024
0 15 1 minute read
Yastika Bhatia returns as India name tried and tested 15 for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

India have named an expected-looking squad for the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 retaining the bulk of the side that qualified for the final of the women’s T20 Asia Cup in July this year.

Fourteen of the 15 players in the World Cup squad were also part of the Asia Cup side, with only Uma Chetry missing out. India have instead picked Yastika Bhatia, but her inclusion is subject to fitness, and so is Shreyanka Patil‘s, after she suffered a fractured finger in her left hand during an Asia Cup game against Pakistan.

Tanuja Kanwer, who replaced Patil in the India squad for the Asia Cup, has also not been included.

Bhatia is currently recuperating at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for an injury in her left knee.

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue leading the side, with Smriti Mandhana the vice-captain. Along with the two, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are expected to form the spine of the batting. Renuka Singh will lead the fast-bowling unit alongside Pooja Vastrakar. Deepti, Radha Yadav and Patil are the main spinners.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

India squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 27, 2024
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

T20 World Cup 2024 - New York and Tarouba pitches rated 'unsatisfactory' by ICC

T20 World Cup 2024 – New York and Tarouba pitches rated ‘unsatisfactory’ by ICC

August 20, 2024
Aus A vs India A - Priya Mishra five-for helps India A post first win of Australia tour

Aus A vs India A – Priya Mishra five-for helps India A post first win of Australia tour

August 18, 2024
AUS vs IND - Nathan Lyon on India - 'Ten years of unfinished business'

AUS vs IND – Nathan Lyon on India – ‘Ten years of unfinished business’

August 18, 2024
India news - VVS Laxman to continue as head of the National Cricket Academy

India news – VVS Laxman to continue as head of the National Cricket Academy

August 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow