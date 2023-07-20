Home

WI Vs IND: ‘You Will Definitely See Axar Patel Playing,’ Predicts Aakash Chopra On India’s Playing XI For Second Test

Rohit Sharma-led India completely outplayed the hosts and won the series opener by an innings and 141 runs inside three days.

Axar Patel has been a brilliant all-rounder for India in Tests in recent times. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former batter Aakash Chopra felt the Indian team management should make at least one change to the playing XI for the second Test match against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad that begins on Thursday. The second Test begins at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

Rohit Sharma’s men began their tour of the West Indies on a positive note after thrashing the hosts by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica inside three days. West Indies were absolutely no match for the visitors as they failed to do well with both bat and ball.

Usually, the teams don’t really tinker with the winning combination but Chopra, a former opener, believes Axar Patel might get a chance in the team for the second Test. The former cricketer-turned-commentator also said that the left-arm spinner will get the chance if the surface is similar to the one in Dominica.

“If you give a slightly greenish surface, suddenly the Indian team might also think whether they should play a fourth fast bowler although they won’t. I feel India will play with three fast bowlers only but for that also you need a green-top pitch,” Aakash Chopra said in the video posted on his YouTube channel.

“If it is a Dominica-like surface, the Indian team will play an extra spinner. You will definitely see Axar Patel playing if there is a similar dryness and slowness in the pitch. If Axar plays, the 20 wickets will be split, and you will see a tussle between the three spinners which was there only between two in the first Test match,” he added.

“Then I feel only one of Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur will be played. If you see the last match’s performances, Shardul deserves to play but Jaydev bowls with the new ball. It’s a toss-up. If it is tail, then Shardul, and if it’s head, then Jaydev. You can play anyone,” added Chopra.

“Is there any scope for a change in terms of the batting department? I feel there is no scope and I don’t see any change happening as well. I had definitely said originally that KS Bharat should be given a chance but you didn’t do that and you didn’t get Ishan Kishan to bat, so I don’t think there is going to be any change there,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the game also marks a special moment in the cricketing history of both the nations as it is going to be the 100th Test match between India and West Indies. It also marks Virat Kohli’s 500th international game.















