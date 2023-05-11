Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Is Best Captain, Want Him To Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of 100 Centuries: Young Aspiring Cricketers On RCB Stalwart | VIDEO

RCB faced a humiliating defeat against Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians and the franchise is currently on seventh position of points table.

Virat Kohli Is Best Captain, Want Him To Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of 100 Centuries: Young Aspiring Cricketers On RCB Stalwart | VIDEO

Bengaluru: Former India captain Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the best cricketer for India. The star batter is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 16th edition of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The 34-year-old batter is in great form as he slammed six half-centuries this season.

On Thursday his IPL franchise RCB shared a video where they went to different cricket academies in Bengaluru to chat with young aspiring cricketers to find out what Virat Kohli meant to them and they also asked a little message for him. Here is the video:

The Unparalleled Love for Virat Kohli We spoke to aspiring cricketers about who inspired them to take up cricket, and no prizes for guessing who their idol is. Here’s a special episode of @hombalefilms brings to you 12th Man TV.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/jzmxD1IKOC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2023

“The Unparalleled Love for Virat Kohli. We spoke to aspiring cricketers about who inspired them to take up cricket, and no prizes for guessing who their idol is. Here’s a special episode of @hombalefilms brings to you 12th Man TV” tweeted RCB.

Earlier, RCB faced a humiliating defeat against Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians and the franchise is currently on seventh position of points table.

Faf-led franchise will now lock horns against Rajatshan Royals for the 60th match of the Indian Premier League which will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, on Sunday at 3.30 PM IST.

Sanjay Bangar also revealed how RCB turns young players into stars of the team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been one of the top teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the reason for it is the team’s never-say-die attitude and playing bold even in challenging situations. The team is in the playoff race of IPL 2023 despite facing a few setbacks in the last two matches and head coach Sanjay Bangar asserted that the team’s DNA is to fight back stronger despite facing adversaries.

“We want to have a strong response and fight back well. The team wants to compete for a longer period of time and most in the cricketing fraternity know the potential of this team. So, we want to come back stronger and really put those two performances behind us and churn out better performances in the upcoming matches,” commented Sanjay Bangar while speaking on RCB Game Day.















