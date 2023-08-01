August 1, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

‘Your partnership felt infinite’ – England cricket shares emotional Stuart Broad-James Anderson post

3 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Your partnership felt infinite’ – England cricket shares emotional Stuart Broad-James Anderson post

Stuart Broad retired from Test cricket, but not before claiming the final 2 Australian wickets to give England win in the final Test.

‘Your partnership felt infinite’ - England cricket shares emotional Stuart Broad-James Anderson post
Broad had announced his retirement from Test cricket on Day 3 of the Oval Test match. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Stuart Broad bid farewell to Test cricket in one of the most spectacular manners as he picked up the final two Australian wickets to give England the series leveling win. Broad had announced his retirement from Test cricket on Day 3 of the Oval Test match, concluding the series as the leading wicket-taker with an impressive 22 scalps to his name.

Australia’s defeat came as a setback and the side will rue the missed opportunities of winning a series in England for the first time since 2002. Despite going two-nil up after the first two Tests, they couldn’t secure a series victory. Among the Australian players who featured at The Oval, only Murphy was under the age of 29; many others might not return in four years’ time.

For England, this triumph was a testament to their own methods and the amazing transformation of their Test side. It was a fitting send-off for both Broad and Moeen, who played crucial roles in the success.

With Broad’s departure, England will now have to look for a different partner for James Anderson, who himself turned 41 during this Test match. The Anderson-Broad partnership has been synonymous with England Test cricket for more than a decade now and they have been instrumental in orchestrating several wins along the way. Sharing great camaraderie, this is certainly the end of an era. Together, Anderson and Broad are one of the most successful bowling combinations in the history of the game. They have combined to pick up 1,037 wickets between them.

England cricket shared an emotional post of the two bowlers in action posing for the cameras for one final time. “An ending was inevitable, though your partnership felt infinite. 15 years of wickets, countless memories, stunning moments and absolute greatness. We’ll never see anything like this again,” read the post.

Speaking after the match, Broad was still trying to come to terms with his feelings. “To take a couple of wickets to contribute to the team and win the Test match, it’s really special,” he said after the match.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Wasim Jaffer’s meme captures Ashes series perfectly

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Jasprit Bumrah Returns Is Good News, And Not A Moment Too Soon

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Playing XI For Asia Cup Already Decided, Says Ravindra Jadeja Ahead Of Series Decider Vs West Indies

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Wasim Jaffer’s meme captures Ashes series perfectly

1 hour ago admin
4 min read

Sharekhan’s InvesTiger App to Offer Select ETF and MF Baskets to Make Investing Effortless for Retail Investors

1 hour ago
3 min read

BetDaily Emerges as the Best Cricket Prediction App: Impressive Features, Unmatched Legitimacy, Safety and a User-friendly Interface

1 hour ago
3 min read

Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood Students Ace the Technoxian 7.0 World Robotics Championship

1 hour ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights