‘Your partnership felt infinite’ – England cricket shares emotional Stuart Broad-James Anderson post

Stuart Broad retired from Test cricket, but not before claiming the final 2 Australian wickets to give England win in the final Test.

Broad had announced his retirement from Test cricket on Day 3 of the Oval Test match. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Stuart Broad bid farewell to Test cricket in one of the most spectacular manners as he picked up the final two Australian wickets to give England the series leveling win. Broad had announced his retirement from Test cricket on Day 3 of the Oval Test match, concluding the series as the leading wicket-taker with an impressive 22 scalps to his name.

Australia’s defeat came as a setback and the side will rue the missed opportunities of winning a series in England for the first time since 2002. Despite going two-nil up after the first two Tests, they couldn’t secure a series victory. Among the Australian players who featured at The Oval, only Murphy was under the age of 29; many others might not return in four years’ time.

For England, this triumph was a testament to their own methods and the amazing transformation of their Test side. It was a fitting send-off for both Broad and Moeen, who played crucial roles in the success.

With Broad’s departure, England will now have to look for a different partner for James Anderson, who himself turned 41 during this Test match. The Anderson-Broad partnership has been synonymous with England Test cricket for more than a decade now and they have been instrumental in orchestrating several wins along the way. Sharing great camaraderie, this is certainly the end of an era. Together, Anderson and Broad are one of the most successful bowling combinations in the history of the game. They have combined to pick up 1,037 wickets between them.

England cricket shared an emotional post of the two bowlers in action posing for the cameras for one final time. “An ending was inevitable, though your partnership felt infinite. 15 years of wickets, countless memories, stunning moments and absolute greatness. We’ll never see anything like this again,” read the post.

An ending was inevitable, though your partnership felt infinite. 15 years of wickets, countless memories, stunning moments and absolute greatness. We’ll never see anything like this again. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4buxs3ifTS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2023

Speaking after the match, Broad was still trying to come to terms with his feelings. “To take a couple of wickets to contribute to the team and win the Test match, it’s really special,” he said after the match.















