Home

Sports

NCT Vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nicosia Tigers CC vs Everest, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 3 PM IST April 10, Monday

FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NCT Vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, NCT Vs EVE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NCT Vs EVE Playing 11s FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 Series 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Nicosia Tigers CC vs Everest, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Series.

NCT Vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

NCT Vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NCT Vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, NCT Vs EVE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NCT Vs EVE Playing 11s FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 Series 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Nicosia Tigers CC vs Everest, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Series. NCT Vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nicosia Tigers CC vs Everest, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 3 PM IST April 10, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2023 match toss between Nicosia Tigers CC and Everest will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – 3 PM IST, April 10, Monday.

Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

NCT Vs EVE Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Z Mehamood

Batsmen: R Mazumder, I Jaman, B Ranabhat, J Lasmal(vc)

All-Rounders: R Hussain, M Rahman, S Akhtar

Bowlers: T Aminul, A Sahi, B Shah(c)

NCT Vs EVE Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers CC: Zeeshan Mehamood(WK), Ashish Bam(WK), Roman Mazumder, Sabbir Ahmed-II, Iftekar Jaman, Munnah Rahman, Yasir Mehmood-I, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Faysal Mia(C), Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan

Everest: Ram Jaishwal(WK), Kishor Basnet, Adarsh Dev, Jeevan Lasmal, Bimal Ranabhat, Sahil Akthar, Rupesh Singh-I, Rajesh Nepal, Arjun Shahi, Hari Chhetri, Bikash Shah