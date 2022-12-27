Yr in sports activities: January 2022 high moments

JANUARY 2022

5 January: Bangladesh beats New Zealand for first time in Checks

Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the primary time in Check cricket with a sensational eight-wicket win within the first Check in Tauranga. – REPORT

7 January: Benjamin Mendylaunched on bail whereas awaiting trial

The Manchester Metropolis footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been accused of a sequence of great intercourse offences in opposition to younger ladies, was freed on bail. The 27-year-old French worldwide had been in custody for greater than 4 months, since first being arrested and charged on 26 August 2021. – REPORT

14 January: South Africa secures 2-1 sequence win over India

South Africa secured a 2-1 sequence win over India with a seven-wicket victory within the third Check in Cape City. Keegan Petersen hit 82 because the Proteas chased down 212 on day 4 at Newlands. – REPORT

16 January: Australia routs England in fifth Check, completes 4-0 Ashes win

England’s depressing Ashes tour ended on a dropping notice as Australia surged to a 146-run victory within the remaining Check to say a 4-0 sequence win. Needing 271 to win, England was 68-0 earlier than being bowled out for the addition of one other 56 runs in Hobart. – REPORT

Serbian tennis participant Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport earlier than boarding a flight, after the Federal Courtroom upheld a authorities determination to cancel his visa to play within the Australian Open.

| Picture Credit score: REUTERS



16 January: Novak Djokovic deported from Australia

Novak Djokovic was detained in January over his refusal to be vaccinated in opposition to Covid. He was deported from Australia 10 days later, regardless of mounting a profitable authorized problem. – REPORT

29 January: Ash Barty ends 44-year watch for house Australian Open winner

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open title, ending the house nation’s 44-year watch for a Grand Slam ladies’s singles champion. – REPORT

30 January: Nadal wins Australian Open for document twenty first main title

Rafael Nadal gained a document twenty first Grand Slam males’s title, combating again from two units right down to beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in a traditional Australian Open remaining. The sixth seed Nadal rallied to win 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Rod Laver Enviornment. 30 January 2022. – REPORT