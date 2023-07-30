Home

Stuart Broad Retirement: Yuvraj Singh Congratulates England Pacer With Heartwarming Post

With 602 scalps, Stuart Broad is the currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He is also the second pacer after teammate James Anderson, to take 600-plus wickets in the longest format of the game.

Yuvraj Singh had hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in 2007 T20 World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated Stuart Broad on his incredible international career and also congratulated latter after the England paceman decided to put a full stop on his 17-year long service to the national team. Yuvraj, who hit Broad for six sixes in 2007 T20 World Cup, took to social media and shared several photos of the two.

The 37-year-old right-arm pacer shocked the cricketing world with a surprise announcement on Saturday that the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia to be his last. Broad has been a great servant for England cricket and recently crossed a record 600 Test wickets, making him one of the most successful speedsters in the history of cricket.

Yuvraj captioned the post, “Take a bow @stuartbroad. Congratulations on an incredible Test career one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!”

Meanwhile, Broad finally broke silence on that fateful night of September 15 years back, and admitted that match made him the competitor he is today. “Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day. What would I have been: 21, 22? [22] I learned loads. I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience knowing that I was left very short as an international performer in that moment,” Broad told reporters.

“I’d rushed my preparation. I didn’t have any sort of pre-ball routine. I didn’t have any focus, particularly, and I started building my ‘warrior mode’ that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, of course, I wish that didn’t happen.

“I think what really helped me was it was a dead rubber, so it didn’t feel like I’d knocked us out of the World Cup or something. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount,” added the seamer.















