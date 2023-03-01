Yuvraj Singh Disagrees With Piers Morgan Embarrassing Post on Manchester United Player-Coach Dance Celebration After Carabao Cup Victory

Home

Sports

Yuvraj Singh Disagrees With Piers Morgan’s ‘Embarrassing’ Post on Manchester United’s Player-Coach Dance Celebration After Carabao Cup Victory

A day after United’s emphatic victory, Morgan took to twitter and labelled the dance celebration as ’embarrassing’.

Yuvraj Singh Disagrees With Piers Morgan’s ‘Embarrassing’ Post on Manchester United’s Players-Coach Dance Celebration After Carabao Cup Victory. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Broadcaster Piers Morgan has slammed Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag for bursting into a dance celebration with players Lisandro Martinez and Antony following the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over New Castle United in the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday.

A day after United’s emphatic victory, Morgan took to twitter and labelled the dance celebration as ’embarrassing’.

“Can’t believe I’m watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing,” wrote Piers Morgan.

Can’t believe I’m watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing. 🙈pic.twitter.com/A0HY7ixEoX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 26, 2023

In reply to Morgan’s comment, Indian cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh has totally disagreed with the 65-year old’s remark and asked for clarification. To him it’s completely fine to enjoy winning moments like this.

“Why is it embarrassing piers ? R we not supposed to enjoy the moments when we win ?” Yuvraj replied on the tweet.

Piers replied and said that Carabao Cup is a ‘mediocre’ competition and dignified handshakes would’ve been more appropriate rather than ‘riotous’ dancing. He himself cannot imagine a certain Sir Alex Ferguson going gaga over a 3rd tier trophy.

”Hi Legend, given what a mediocre competition the Carabao Cup is, a series of dignified handshakes from Ten Hag would have been more appropriate than riotous dancing… can you imagine Sir Alex ever doing a crazed conga on live TV for winning a 3rd tier trophy?”, he replied to Yuvraj’s comment.

Hi Legend, given what a mediocre competition the Carabao Cup is, a series of dignified handshakes from Ten Hag would have been more appropriate than riotous dancing… can you imagine Sir Alex ever doing a crazed conga on live TV for winning a 3rd tier trophy? https://t.co/HYewntD1bO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 28, 2023

United ended their trophy drought after a long gap of 6 years. Their last trophy was the FA Cup triumph of 2017.











