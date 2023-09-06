Yuvraj Singh HILARIOUSLY Calls Virat Kohli Kanjus in Viral Video

Home

Yuvraj Singh HILARIOUSLY Calls Virat Kohli ‘Kanjus’

This is the most hilarious interview of Yuvraj ever?

Yuvi and Kohli during a partnership (Image: BCCI/File Photo)

Mumbai: Without a doubt, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is arguably the best white-ball cricketer during his prime. He was the player of the series in the 2011 ODI World Cup. He also holds the rare distinction of hitting six sixes in an over in an international game. He did it against England in the inaugural T20 World Cup. Recently, Yuvraj was on a show where he was asked to speak about former India captain Virat Kohli as he has shared the dressing-room with him during his playing days. Yuvraj, in a hilarious manner, referred to Kohli as ‘Kanjoos’ (It means miser). Yuvraj said this during a conversation on Radio Mirchi.

Meanwhile, India beat Nepal by 10 wickets on Monday to advasnce to the Super 4 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. It was a clinical show from the Indian side who first bowled out the Nepal team for 230 and then gunned down the revised target of 147 in 20 overs. The match was a truncated one due to the intermittent rain in Pallekele.

After the match, the players of each side met each other and in a picture that has surfaced from inside the dressing-room, one can see Kohli signing a shoe for Nepal cricketer Sompal Kami. After recieving the autographed shoe and the picture together, the Nepali pacer said that it is a dream come true for him.

Meanwhile, speaking of the match that was played yesterday, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picked three-wicket hauls as Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami played gusty knocks to guide Nepal to a competitive total of 230 against the Men in Blue.

On a two-paced pitch that aided spinners more, Nepal put up a much-improved batting display after being skittled out for 104 against Pakistan last week. Aasif, the wicketkeeper-batter, was brilliant in his 58 off 97 balls, laced with eight fours.















