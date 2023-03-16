Home

Sports

Warrior Recognises Warrior: Yuvraj Singh Meets Rishabh Pant, Shares Photo On Social Media

Yuvraj Singh is himself a warrior and we know how he battled against cancer valiantly back in 2011. Now Pant’s road to recovery is no less than a battle, as he needs to keep himself mentally strong. The ex India all-rounder is the perfect inspiration for the 25-year old during this tough time.

Warrior Recognises Warrior: Yuvraj Singh Meets Rishabh Pant, Shares Photo On Social Media. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India legend Yuvraj Singh took to social media on Thursday and shared a photo with injured wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who is nursing an injury, he received after surviving a fatal car accident back in December 2022.

”On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again . Was good catching up and having a laugh, what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you”, Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again 🔜 .was good catching up and having a laugh 😅what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you 🤛 💫 @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/OKv487GrRC — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 16, 2023

Yuvraj Singh is himself a warrior and we know how he battled against cancer valiantly back in 2011. Now Pant’s road to recovery is no less than a battle, as he needs to keep himself mentally strong. The ex India all-rounder is the perfect inspiration for the 25-year old during this tough time.

Having missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that India won 2-1 against Australia, Pant is expected to be out of action for more than a year. But if there is anything to go by the recent video uploaded by the star India wicket-keeper, he has already started taking baby steps in getting back to international cricket.

Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket and ex BCCI President Sourav Ganguly already told to PTI that Pant will take at least one or two years to fully return to the ground in India colours.

”I think it’s difficult to say how much I miss cricket because my life literally revolves around it, but I am focusing on getting back to my feet now and I cannot wait to get back to doing what I love the most, to play cricket”, Pant told to IANS in an exclusive interview last month.











