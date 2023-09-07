September 7, 2023

Yuvraj Singh Presents Blueprint of How Rohit Sharma And Co. Repeat India 2011 ODI WC Feat in 2023

Team India will start their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 08 and the match will be played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh revealed how India will win the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played in India from October 05 and the first match will be played between defending champion England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Yuvraj Singh was man of the tournament in the 2011 ODI World Cup as he scored 362 runs in nine matches. Singh retired from international cricket in 2019. He is considered one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of Indian cricket.

On Thursday, India World Cup winner took his twitter to share how India will win the World Cup:

“We all want a repeat of 2011 in #ICCWorldCup23 BUT In 2011 #TeamIndia shined under pressure. In 2023, Again, the team is under pressure to perform Do we have enough time to turn this around?
Can we use this pressure to become a ‘Game changer’ #WillIndiaWin?” tweeted Yuvraj.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also responded to Yuvraj Singh’s tweet saying that is baar hum pressure denge nahi lenge.

“@YUVSTRONG12 ayi baat pressure ki, toh iss bar hum pressure lenge nahi, denge! Like champions! Peechle 12 saal mein, host team world cup jeeti hain! 2011 – We won at Home 2015 – Australia won in Australia 2019 – England won in England 2023 – Hum Toofan Machayenge!”tweeted Sehwag.










