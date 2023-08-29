August 29, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Yuvraj Singh to Dilip Tirkey; How Fraternity Celebrated Major Dhyan Chands 118th Birth Anniversary

admin


National Sports Day 2023: It is heartwarming to see the fraternity remembering the legend Major Dhyan Chand.

National Sports Day, Major Dhyan Chand (Image: File Photo)

Delhi: National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand Singh. It is also a day to remember and celebrate the achievements of all Indian athletes. The first National Sports Day was celebrated on August 29, 2012 and hence this year marks the 12th anniversary of Rashtriya Khel Divas. It also happens to be Dhyan Chand’s 118th birth anniversary. Here is all you need to know for this year’s National Sports Day.

National Sports Day 2023: Theme

The theme for this year’s National Sports Day celebration is “Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society”. This is the message for this year.

Here are the individuals from the sporting fraternity who have taken to social media and put out a message on this day. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is among the first to have posted on the occasion.

“On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion. 










