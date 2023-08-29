Yuvraj Singh to Dilip Tirkey; How Fraternity Celebrated Major Dhyan Chands 118th Birth Anniversary

Home

Sports

National Sports Day 2023: How Fraternity Celebrated Major Dhyan Chand’s 118th Birth Anniversary

National Sports Day 2023: It is heartwarming to see the fraternity remembering the legend Major Dhyan Chand.

National Sports Day, Major Dhyan Chand (Image: File Photo)

Delhi: National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand Singh. It is also a day to remember and celebrate the achievements of all Indian athletes. The first National Sports Day was celebrated on August 29, 2012 and hence this year marks the 12th anniversary of Rashtriya Khel Divas. It also happens to be Dhyan Chand’s 118th birth anniversary. Here is all you need to know for this year’s National Sports Day.

National Sports Day 2023: Theme

The theme for this year’s National Sports Day celebration is “Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society”. This is the message for this year.

Here are the individuals from the sporting fraternity who have taken to social media and put out a message on this day. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is among the first to have posted on the occasion.

Here’s to pushing the odds, never backing down and inspiring generations to believe in the power of sports! 💪🏻 Paying my tributes to Major Dhyan Chand ji on his birth anniversary 🙏🏻 a day we pledge to be physically active and recognise the great efforts of our country’s… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 29, 2023

Hard days are the best because those are the days when champions are made. Happy National Sports Day!#NationalSportsDay2023 pic.twitter.com/LArkGxAwo7 — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 29, 2023

On #NationalSportsDay and birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand,

I pay my humble tribute to legendary ‘The Wizard of Indian Hockey’. I also salute all the athletes who had played for India & brought laurels for our country!#MajorDhyanChand #KheloIndia #NationalSportsDay2023 pic.twitter.com/xNVEFMVp6P — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2023

“On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion.















