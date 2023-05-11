 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Yuzvendra Chahal Dismisses Nitish Rana To Top All-Time Bowling Charts

Yuzvendra Chahal surpassed Dwayne Bravo to become IPL’s highest wicket-taker at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowls against KKR at Eden Gardens. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League after he dismissed Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana at Eden Gardens.

Chahal achieved the feat in the in the 11th over of KKR’s innings as Shimron Hetmyer took a fine catch. Chahal surpassed former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who had 183 wickets.

Mumbai Indans’ Piyush Chawla (174), Lucknow Super Giants’ Amit Mishra (172) and Chahal’s teammate Ravichandran Ashwin (171) are third, fourth and fifth respectively. Chahal completed the milestone in his 143th appearance.

At the end, Chahal finished with 4/25 as Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149/8. Asked to bat first, Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls after openers Jason Roy (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) could not convert their starts at the Eden Gardens, both falling to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult. Skipper Nitish Rana (22) too got out after getting a start.










