Home

Sports

India’s ICC World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement: Yuzvendra Chahal Misses Out, KL Rahul Included

India will start their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: The BCCI has once again left out Yuzvendra Chahal from India’s ICC World Cup 2023 squad, which was announced on Tuesday in Kandy. India captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar were present during the squad announcement.

India’s ODI World Cup Squad: Team India’s 15 Players List

Rohit Sharma (C) Shubman Gill Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Ishan Kishan KL Rahul Hardik Pandya (VC) Sutyakumar Yadav Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Shardul Thakur Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed shami Mohammed Siraj Kuldeep Yadav

The management chose to pick seven batters, four bowlers and four all-rounders for the 2023 ODI World Cup which starts on October 5 at home.

There were doubts about Rahul’s inclusion in the World Cup squad considering that fact he missed out on India’s first two matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. He took up a small niggle just before the Asia Cup 2023 and did not travel to Sri Lanka with the Indian team.

“KL Rahul has been a prolific run scorer at No.5, we’ll have a conversation with both of them,” Agarkar told reporters on Tuesday. India World Cup squad also means that opener Shikhar Dhawan won’t be part of mega showpiece for the first time in 10 years.

“We have a pool of 17 players, including Rahul, and we have contingency plans in place. Our focus is on selecting the 15 individuals who can successfully complete the task at hand. KL Rahul has played a couple of games over the last two days and kept wicket for whole 50 overs.

“He should be ready. As for spinners, there were discussions and both offer depth in batting and bowling and they take the ball away. We ideally wanted an off-spinner but this gives balance. We are quite happy with the bowlers we have,” added Agarkar.

“Form of players, challenge posed by opposition team will dictate playing XI for the day,” said Rohit after the squad announcement. Chahal’s exclusion also means that India will be without a leg-spinner in the World Cup at home, a topic that will definitely have a debate on in the coming days.

“Keep your chin up, be ready for next opportunity,” said Rohit to players who miss out. “We explored every conceivable avenues and possibilities to assemble the strongest team. It’s inevitable that some players will miss out on World Cup selection.

“With the wealth of talent available in India, narrowing it down to just 15 players is a challenging task. We believe we have selected the best possible squad of 15,” he added.

Rohit emphasized that the format of playing nine league games gives a breathing space for the teams. “50 over format is different. The format of playing 9 league games (we played it in 2019) is unique. There’s always change to make a comeback.

“We saw how England did it and won the World Cup last year. It does give you extra time to think about combinations, teams’ strategies and plans. It gives you breathing space.”















