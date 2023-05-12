Home

Yuzvendra Chahal Rates Hat-Trick Wicket Against KKR As Best After Topping IPL Bowling Chart

Yuzvendra Chahal became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League after he took 4/25 against KKR on Thursday at Eden Gardens.



Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the Purple Cap holder of IPL 2023. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Yuzvendra Chahal became the talk of the town when he surpassed West Indies stalwart Dwayne Bravo to become Indian Premier League’s highest wicket-taker on Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chahal now has 187 wickets from 143 appearances.

Rajasthan Royals spinner Chahal achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL 2023, when he dismissed opposition skipper Nitish Rana in the 11th over. He then went on to scalp three more wickets in Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Shardul Thakur.

Asked about whose wicket was most special among the 187 so far, Chahal was pretty straight in admitting his hat-trick wicket against KKR in the previous season at the Brabourne stadium has to be the best.

“I would rate the wicket which I got on the hat-trick ball to be my best because I didn’t enven got a hattrick even in rooftop cricket (laughs). I used to see Kuldeep (Yadav) and other bowlers and always dreamt of taking a hattrick at any level.

“Having such a feat at this level was very important for me,” added Chahal who finished with figures of 4-0-25-4 on the day. For the unknown, Chahal had dismissed then KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins. Cummins was is hat-trick wicket.

Interestingly, Iyer and Cummins aren’t playing in this edition. While Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, Cummins opted out to focus more on Ashes. Mavi is a part of the Gujarat Titans side in IPL 2023.

List of Hat-tricks In IPL

Player-Figures-Opposition-Year

Lakshmipathy Balaji (CSK)-5/24-Kings XI Punjab-2008

Amit Mishra (DD)-5/17-Deccan Chargers-2008

Makhaya Ntini (CSK)-4/21-Kolkata Knight Riders-2008

Yuvraj Singh (KXIP)-3/22-Royal Challengers Bangalore-2009

Rohit Sharma (DEC)-4/6-Mumbai Indians-2009

Yuvraj Singh (KXIP)-3/13-Deccan Chargers-2009

Praveen Kumar (RCB)-3/18-Rajasthan Royals-2010

Amit Mishra (DEC)-4/9-Kings XI Punjab-2011

Ajit Chandila (RR)-4/13-Pune Warriors India-2012

Sunil Narine (KKR)-3/33-Kings XI Punjab-2013

Amit Mishra (SRH)-4/19-Pune Warriors India-2013

Pravin Tambe (RR)-3/26-Kolkata Knight Riders-2014

Shane Watson (RR)-3/13-Sunrisers Hyderabad-2014

Axar Patel (KXIP)-4/21-Gujarat Lions-2016

Samuel Badree (RCB)-4/9-Mumbai Indians-2017

Andrew Tye (KXIP)-5/17-Rising Pune Supergiant-2017

Jaydev Unadkat (RPS)-5/30-Sunrisers Hyderabad-2017

Sam Curran (KXIP)-4/11-Delhi Capitals-2019

Shreyas Gopal (RR)-3/12-Royal Challengers Bangalore-2019

Harshal Patel (RCB)-4/17-Mumbai Indians-2021

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)-5/40-Kolkata Knight Riders-2022

Rashid Khan (GT)-3/37-Kolkata Knight Riders-2023















