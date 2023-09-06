Home

Yuzvendra Chahal To Play In County Championship For Kent Cricket Club | CHECK DEETS

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is all set to play three four-day matches in the County Championship in England for Kent Cricket Club in the upcoming days.

Yuzvendra Chahal in action. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: According to reports, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is all set to play three four-day matches in the County Championship in England for Kent Cricket Club in the upcoming days. The 33-year-old leg spinner was not included in the Indian squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, with Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel stuck to wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as the main frontline spinner, including three all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur.

Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 15-member squad for the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup on September 5, Tuesday at Kandy in Sri Lanka. The squad is almost the same as the Asia Cup 2023 squad, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna are excluded from the side.

The 31-year-old leg spinner has never played in white (red-ball cricket) for team India. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner has only played 33 first-class games in his career. The spinner has claimed 87 wickets at an average of 35.25, with his last appearance coming for Haryana in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy.

According to a report by the Times of India, an official announcement by the Kent County side will be made soon as the player has already received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). A source in the governing body told TOI that “The Kent County Cricket Club will make an official announcement regarding this development soon. Chahal will play three four-day games for them. The BCCI has granted NOC to him to play County cricket. Should he be a requirement for the India team, Chahal will join the national squad immediately.”

Yuzvendra Chahal has good memories of England when it comes to white-ball cricket, which includes his Indian campaign at the 2019 ODI World Cup.
















