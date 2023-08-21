August 21, 2023

Yuzvendra Chahals Cryptic Post After Snub From Indias Asia Cup 2023 Squad Sparks Controversy

Team India Squad For Asia Cup: hile captain Rohit adressed the media and said that Chahal is very much in contention for a spot in the upcoming ODI World Cup squad, the leggie took to ‘X’ and posted.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Image: BCCI)

Delhi: Amid much speculation, the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced on Monday afternoon in New Delhi after a meeting between captain Rohit Sharma, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. While most of the squad was on predicted lines, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s omission from the squad made all the noise on social space. While captain Rohit adressed the media and said that Chahal is very much in contention for a spot in the upcoming ODI World Cup squad, the leggie took to ‘X’ and posted. He used two emojis – the first one was ‘Sun behind clouds and the second one was Sun with a face. There was also a ‘greater than’ symbol used in between.

Here is the much-talked sbout post that is now going viral:

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who has missed a large chunk of India’s matches this year owing to an injury has returned to the team. KL Rahul has also returned to the squad. Tilak Varma has also been awarded a place in the ODI squad for his consistent show in the T20Is. Sanju Samson has failed to find a place in the team but has been included as the backup player.

The Asia Cup is set to get underway on August 30, with Pakistan taking on Nepal in Multan in the opening clash. India play their opener against Pakistan on September 2 and that is expected to be a humdinger.

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.










