Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 1.30 PM IST July 8 Saturday

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Dream11 Guru Tips and BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd ODI game, BAN vs AFG Probable XIs – 2nd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – 2nd ODI.

BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

After beating Bangladesh, now Afghanistan will now lock horns for the second ODI to win the series, on the other hand, Bangladesh will look to win the match to stay in the series.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place at 1:00 PM IST –  on July 8.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(vc)

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan(C), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Taskin Ahmed.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi










.

