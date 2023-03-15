ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing 11, Fantasy Cricket Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest Cartama Oval 4 PM IST Mar 15, Wed

Home

ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 15, Wednesday

ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Team: Here is the Dream11 Team of European Cricket League T10’s Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest T10 match.

ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10: All You Need To Know

ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Team Prediction, ZAS vs UCCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ZAS vs UCCB Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10. ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 15, Wednesday.



TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between United CC Bucharest and Sporting Alfas will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Time – 4 PM IST, March 14, Tuesday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Team

Jawahar Danikula, Sam Houghton(WK), Arpit Shukla, Aman Maheshwari(C), Saghar Manzoor, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Rohit Kumar(vc), Ramesh Satheesan, Unnikrishnan(WK), Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Kaustubh Chavan

ZAS vs UCCB Probable Playing XIs

Zagreb Sokol: Jawahar Danikula, Sam Houghton(WK), Hari Satheedevi, Wasal Kamal, Sohail Ahmad-i, Sushant Rana, Arpit Shukla, Aman Maheshwari(C), Saghar Manzoor, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Suresh Shanmugam

United UCCB: Rohit Kumar(WK), Ramesh Satheesan(C), Abdul Asif, Shantanu Vashisht, Arunkumar Unnikrishnan(WK), Manmeet Koli, Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Kaustubh Chavan, Nitesh Jaiswal, Marian Gherasim

ZAS vs UCCB Squads

Zagreb Sokol (ZAS): Jawahar Danikula, Sam Houghton(WK), Hari Satheedevi, Wasal Kamal, Sohail Ahmad-i, Sushant Rana, Arpit Shukla, Aman Maheshwari(C), Saghar Manzoor, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Suresh Shanmugam, Mark Mark-I(WK), Luka Stubbs, Ali Zafar-I, Jai Thakur, David Skinner

United (UCCB): Rohit Kumar(WK), Ramesh Satheesan(C), Abdul Asif, Shantanu Vashisht, Arunkumar Unnikrishnan(WK), Manmeet Koli, Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Kaustubh Chavan, Nitesh Jaiswal, Marian Gherasim, Rajith Puthen, Ali Hussain-II, Rameez Khan-I, Lalit Panjabi











