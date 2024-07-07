ZIM v IND 2024, ZIM vs IND 2nd T20I Match Report, July 07, 2024

Toss India chose to bat vs Zimbabwe
Looking to come back from 1-0 down in the five-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club, India chose to bat after winning their second toss in a row. They had sent Zimbabwe in on Saturday and failed to chase down 116.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, named an unchanged XI. Their captain Sikandar Raza said he would have opted to bowl anyway had he won the toss; he suggested the pitch might get better to bat on after producing a low-scoring series-opener.
Zimbabwe: 1 Wessly Madhevere, 2 Innocent Kaia, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Dion Myers, 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Luke Jongwe, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tendai Chatara.
India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill (capt), 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 Riyan Parag, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Mukesh Kumar.
