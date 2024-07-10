ZIM v IND 2024, ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I Match Report, July 10, 2024

Toss India chose to bat vs Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill called it right for the third straight T20I and India opted to bat against Zimbabwe in Harare.

That left them a batting depth till Washington Sundar, who was carded at No. 8. It meant two of the top four – in Jaiswal, Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad – will have to bat out of position at No. 3 and No. 4. India picked four proper bowling options with Abhishek and Dube likely to combine for four overs.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said they were looking to bowl first, and they made a couple of changes. Richard Ngarava was declared fit and he replaced Luke Jongwe while opener Innocent Kaia split his webbing and was replaced by Tadiwanashe Marumani.

"The pitch is not as flat as the second game and not as moist as the first game," Raza observed at the toss.

The series stands level at 1-1 after Zimbabwe began with a win before India romped back with a massive victory on Sunday.

Zimbabwe: 1 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 2 Wessly Madhevere, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Dion Myers, 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tendai Chatara