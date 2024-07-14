ZIM v IND 2024, ZIM vs IND 5th T20I Match Report, July 14, 2024

Toss Zimbabwe opt to bowl vs India
“Knowing our wickets, I think they’ll keep getting better,” Raza said at the toss. “The motivation is there, the confidence is there, the skillset is there. We want to finish the series on a high.”
“I think our spinners have bowled really well. So have our fast bowlers in the powerplay, they’ve been very economical,” Gill said. “[Enjoyed seeing] how hungry the players have been. Not easy playing back-to-back games, but players have been hungry, especially after losing the first game.”
India are aiming to complete a 4-1 series win. Zimbabwe will want to bookend the series with a second win following their victory in the opening fixture of the tour.
This match also offers a final chance for those looking to make a mark ahead of India’s next set of T20Is away in Sri Lanka starting July 27. The squad for that three-game series, and the three ODIs that will follow, has not yet been announced.
Zimbabwe: 1 Wessly Madhevere, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Johnathan Campbell, 6 Dion Myers, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Faraz Akram, 9 Blessing Muzarabani, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Brandon Mavuta.
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Shubman Gill (capt), 3 Abhishek Sharma, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Tushar Deshpande, 11 Mukesh Kumar.
