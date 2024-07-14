Sports

ZIM v IND 2024, ZIM vs IND 5th T20I Match Report, July 14, 2024

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 14, 2024
0 90 1 minute read
ZIM v IND 2024, ZIM vs IND 5th T20I Match Report, July 14, 2024

Toss Zimbabwe opt to bowl vs India

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza‘s luck with the toss finally changed in the fifth T20I against India in Harare, where he won the coin flip for the first time in the series with a brand-new technique. He said Zimbabwe would bowl first, expecting the pitch to get better for batting later.

“Knowing our wickets, I think they’ll keep getting better,” Raza said at the toss. “The motivation is there, the confidence is there, the skillset is there. We want to finish the series on a high.”

The hosts made one change, resting Tendai Chatara after his four outings on the trot in the day games, and also with one eye on the Test match against Ireland on July 25. Brandon Mavuta, his replacement, will have his first outing of the series.
India captain Shubman Gill said the visitors wanted to bat first anyway and announced two changes. Mukesh Kumar replaced Khaleel Ahmed on the bowling front, while Riyan Parag returned in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle order.

“I think our spinners have bowled really well. So have our fast bowlers in the powerplay, they’ve been very economical,” Gill said. “[Enjoyed seeing] how hungry the players have been. Not easy playing back-to-back games, but players have been hungry, especially after losing the first game.”

India are aiming to complete a 4-1 series win. Zimbabwe will want to bookend the series with a second win following their victory in the opening fixture of the tour.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

This match also offers a final chance for those looking to make a mark ahead of India’s next set of T20Is away in Sri Lanka starting July 27. The squad for that three-game series, and the three ODIs that will follow, has not yet been announced.

Zimbabwe: 1 Wessly Madhevere, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Johnathan Campbell, 6 Dion Myers, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Faraz Akram, 9 Blessing Muzarabani, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Brandon Mavuta.

India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Shubman Gill (capt), 3 Abhishek Sharma, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Tushar Deshpande, 11 Mukesh Kumar.


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 14, 2024
0 90 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Jemimah Rodrigues Shikha Pandey sign up for Womens Caribbean Premier League

Jemimah Rodrigues Shikha Pandey sign up for Womens Caribbean Premier League

July 7, 2024
ZIM vs IND - 1st T20I - Shubman Gill - Everybody looked a bit rusty

ZIM v IND 2024, ZIM vs IND 2nd T20I Match Report, July 07, 2024

July 7, 2024
India remain consistent in selecting squad for Women's Asia Cup

India remain consistent in selecting squad for Women’s Asia Cup

July 6, 2024
ZIM vs IND - 1st T20I - Shubman Gill - Everybody looked a bit rusty

ZIM vs IND – 1st T20I – Shubman Gill – Everybody looked a bit rusty

July 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow