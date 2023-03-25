ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today Match Dream11 Team Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing XI Pitch Report Injury Update- Ned Tour of Zim 3rd ODI

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ZIM vs NED Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips.
ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 3rd ODI: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ZIM vs NED Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips. ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – Netherlands Tour of Zimbabwe, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 PM IST March 25, Saturday.
TOSS – Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 3rd ODI toss will take place on 12.30 PM IST on Saturday
Time – 1 PM IST, March 25, Saturday.
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team
Keeper – Clive Madande, Scott Edwards
Batsmen – Max O Dowd, Teja Nidamanaru, Craig Ervine, Vikramjeet Singh
All-rounders – Colin Ackerman (vc), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere
Bowlers – Fred Klassen
ZIM vs NED Probable Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine©, Gary Balance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(wk), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards©(wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein