ZIM vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zimbabwe vs United States of America, Today’s Playing 11s At Harare Sports Club, Harare At 12:30 PM IST June 26 Monday

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NED vs USA, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023, United States Of America Dream11 Team Player List, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Zimbabwe vs United States Of America, Online Cricket Tips Zimbabwe vs United States Of America ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023.



The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 ZIM vs USA match NED start at 12:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs United States Of America Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ZIM vs USA at Harare Sports Club, Harare: ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023, Netherlands NEDll take on United States Of America at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Monday.

Zimbabwe will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact as they are set to face the United States of America today in the World Cup 2023 Qualifier. The qualifying game between Zimbabwe and USA will be played at the Harare Sports Club. With six points to their name, hosts Zimbabwe find themselves on top of the Group A standings. The scenario has been quite the opposite for the USA cricket team. The American side have not been able to win a match yet in the World Cup qualifiers. The US are struggling at the bottom of the Group A points table. USA will head into today’s game having lost their last match at the hands of Netherlands by five wickets.

TOSS: The ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 toss between Zimbabwe and United States Of America will take place at 12:00 pm IST – on June 26.

Venue: Harare Sports Club

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Team Predictions

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-captain: Sean Williams

Wicket-keepers: Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel, Joylord Gumbie

Batters: Wessly Madhevere, Steven Taylor, Gajanand Singh

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Jasdeep Singh, Richard Ngarava

ZIM Vs USA Probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

United States of America: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones (c), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar















