Zomato Cryptic Tweet Goes Viral After Shubman Gill Carnage Destroys Mumbai Indians

Gill’s sensational innings followed by veteran pacer Mohit Sharma’s impressive fifer (5/10) helped Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs.

Zomato’s Cryptic Tweet Goes Viral After Shubman Gill Carnage Destroys Mumbai Indians

Gujarat: Food delivery partner Zomato whose social media handles are known for its witty tweets shared a post for Shubman Gill’s 129 (60 balls) knock against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match which was played at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

It was a do-or-die match for both (MI and GT) to seal the berth for Indian Premier League 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the same venue.

Gill’s sensational innings followed by veteran pacer Mohit Sharma’s impressive fifer (5/10) helped Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs.

While Gill was punishing the bowlers Zomato again shared a tweet saying that they are blacklisting him from the app and the tweet goes viral on social media, here is the tweet:

This was the second consecutive century by Shubman Gill earlier, the played a 104* runs knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

After GT beat MI, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma also lavished praise on Gill’s knock saying that he made the difference in their loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL Qualifier 2 and hoped the opener continues his purple patch in India colours.










