Spotify HiFi is a more premium streaming service launching later this year: Here’s what it will offer

Music streaming service Spotify announced that it will be rolling out its premium subscription service Spotify HiFi later this year. The announcement was made by the company during its virtual event, “Stream On”. Spotify says that their new high-end service will offer music in “CD-quality, lossless audio format.” The livestream also included popular singer Billie Eilish and singer-songwriter Finneas explaining what high-quality video provides.

Spotify has not revealed the specific time of release or the increased subscription amount users will have to pay if they wish to upgrade. However, the service will only be available in select few countries. Spotify also said that it is working with some of the world’s biggest speaker manufacturers to make the service accessible to more users via Spotify connect.

Currently, Spotify’s monthly individual plan in India costs Rs 119 per month. Once launched, Spotify HiFi will be going up against the likes of Amazon Music HD and Tidal HiFi which offer streaming services at $ 19.99 per month and 14.99 per month (12.49 with Amazon Prime) respectively. It will be interesting to see the pricing set by Spotify to take on its competitors.

If you have been wondering how HiFi audio will differentiate from the music you regularly stream on your smartphone, smart speaker and other devices and what else will it offer, here are a few points to keep in mind.

# If you are using a standard streaming service, it plays music at 320kbps whereas with “CD-quality, lossless audio format” quality streaming the bitrate increases to 1,411 kbps. In layman’s terms, the HiFi audio streaming will offer more detail compared to standard streaming.

# Spotify HiFi users will be able to listen to music the way artists intended it to sound. Every instrument or note will be clear as HiFi streaming streams an uncompressed sound file. For comparison, you can take an HD video and put it up against a 4K Blu-ray disc as the quality of the video is easily distinguishable.

# The high streaming quality also means that it will consume more data. Users will need a good stable data connection to stream HiFi audio without any disturbance.