SSC CGL 2019 result declared: Check cut-off

SSC CGL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the result for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2019 held from November 15 to 18 and November 22. Those who appeared for these exams can check their exam result at ssc.nic.in.. Based on the aggregate performance in tier-I and tier-II exams, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their tier-III (descriptive paper).

As the tier-II (paper I and paper II) computer-based exam was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized. Such normalized marks have been used to shortlist candidates for the next stage. Since paper III and paper IV of tier II were conducted in single shifts, no normalization has been done in respect of paper III and paper IV, as per the official notice.

Only those candidates have been considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage, who have scored minimum marks in each paper of tier-II. To pass, one needs to score at least 30 per cent marks. For OBC, EWS candidates the cut0off is 25 per cent, the other 20 per cent. Category wise cut-off marks and the number of candidates getting qualified in tier-II for evaluation of their tier-III (descriptive paper) are as follows:

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys of tier-II exam have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on February 28 for a period of one month, ”the official notice.