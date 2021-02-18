Navigation
Standing committee clears BMC budget with cut in corporators’ fund
National News

Standing committee clears BMC budget with cut in corporators’ fund

2 min read


Reducing the corporators’ fund to Rs 650 crore, the standing committee on Thursday approved Rs 39,038 crore as the budget estimate of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for 2021-22 year.

In view of the BMC polls due early early next year, corporators from all parties were demanding a Rs 900-crore fund, however, following the allegations of favoritism from BJP The corporators on fund allocations, the civic administration decided to offer Rs 650 crore.

These funds are generally utilized for various repair and reconstruction works in corporators’ wards. Apart from the corporators’ fund, public representatives get separate funds for all development works in their electoral areas.

The budget will be tabled before the civic general body for final discussion and approval. On February 4, Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal presented the budget before the standing committee. During the discussion, Shiv Sena-led committee proposed allocations of Rs 900 crore for corporators.

Standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav said, “We sought Rs 900 crore from the commissioner but he decided to give Rs 650 crore. The funds were cut following allegations of mismanagement in allocating funds. ” Last year, the civic body had approved Rs 700 crore for the
corporators’ development fund.

BJP corporator Vinod Mishra had alleged that the administration allocated more funds for Yashwant Jadhav’s electoral ward compared to other corporators. This led to a fight between Jadhav and Mishra. Jadhav said these allegations are responsible for slashing of funds. He added, “Although the budget has been approved but the decision on the development fund is yet to be taken.”

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Unnao of that Yogi kingdom again, 2 Dalit girls killed in ‘poisoning’ rescued from the land!

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

This Petrol Pump Free Petrol in Tamil Nadu: Petrol Pump Offers Free Fuel For Children Who Recite Thiruvalluvar’s Couplets | national

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: