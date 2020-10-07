Star Jalsha’s upcoming comedy show – Hashiwala & Company: ready to redefine comedy in Bengal

A family that laughs together stays together. This adage certainly holds true in these trying times as we all look for ways to keep ourselves entertained. To drive away the gloom and stress created by the pandemic, Star Jalsha proudly presents its brand-new take on comedy- Hashiwala & Company, wherein super talented comedians of Bengal will come together to set a new benchmark in comedy that Bengal is yet to experience.

Star Jalsha’s latest endeavour ‘Hashiwala and Company’ is a show that the entire family can enjoy together. Ace celebrity judges Aparajita Auddy, Ankush Hazra and Rajatava Dutta will grace the Judges’ chair. Their presence as judges will take the show to a new high, as they have proved their mettle in portraying comedy on screen. To add to the laughter quotient, Jisshu U Sengupta will be seen hosting the show as ‘Hashiwala’ and he is going to present 12 super talented comedians of Bengal as his company.

The participants will be seen challenging the wit and sense of humour of each other, in order to win the ultimate title of Bengal’s best comedian. Each participant will bring their own style of humour into the challenges, and their different personalities will keep the show interesting and humorous.

The show will also feature several ace actors like Ambarish Bhattacharya, Khoraj Mukherjee and many more celebrity comedians, in recurring appearances, making the show a non-stop laughter riot.

Speaking on this occasion, Star Jalsha spokesperson said, “As the No.1 entertainment channel of Bengal, it is Star Jalsha’s responsibility to keep its viewers motivated and happy, especially considering the immense stress and fear that people are going through. And perhaps, Laughter is the one medicine that can do wonders. Hashiwala and company promises to infuse freshness and light hearted humour amidst the pall of gloom that has befallen everywhere. We are extremely hopeful that the show is going to be Bengal’s favourite weekend entertainment destination very soon.”

Hasiowala and Company will hit the TV screens on 10th October onwards, on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 p.m. only on Star Jalsha and Star Jalsha HD.