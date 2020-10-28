Startup Oro Cabs join hand India against Corona initiative to distributes Ration Sanitizers and 10000 COVID Protection Masks to celebrate Navratri with Old and Abandoned Parents

As the pandemic situation is not over yet,Oro cabs join hand India against Corona initiative, organised a mega distribution camp to distribute ration, sanitizers and face masks to help and take care of more than 500 abandoned parents residing at Gurukul Old Age Home, in the gracious presence of Padma shri Nominee, Mr. Ravi Kalra, founder of Earth’s Savior Foundation.

To assist this noble cause various corporate and individuals came forward for the distribution camp to distribute more than 10000 face mask with dry ration and hand sanitizers at the culmination of the campaign on this week.

Mr. Ravi Kalra, founder of Earth’s Savior Foundation, in his speech, he shared that, “Earth’s Savior Foundation has been working for poor and abandoned parents but as their number outgrow against the housing capacity of Gurukul Old Age Home, it is difficult to follow the social distancing guidelines in the premises. Thankfully, Oro Cabs and Arnika Josshi has come forward to help us as they installed Sanitizer Dispenser in the compound, now it will be easy to hand cleanliness and personal hygiene in Gurukul.”

Arpan Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, ORO Cabs said, “Our idea of being in association with India against Corona for our exclusive drive #parentsaparents to serve old and abandoned parents during these tough times of pandemic extended our joy of celebrating Navratri this year. In addition, to all female staff members working at the Gurukul Old Age Home, free health care essentials has been given as a token of appreciation for their commendable service to these abandoned parents.”

“Also, this marks the beginning of our next campaign in association with the NGO called “Free Pathshala” to provide a quality education through digital platform to the children of the migrant labour population working in Gurgaon”. He added

Arniika Josshi, India against Corona (Initiative Brainchild) said, “This is unfortunate that senior citizens especially abandoned parents face social negligence as their children exclude them from family to lead a life full of hardships. To cut their misery, we started this initiative #parentsapparent under the hood of India Against Corona in association with Oro Cabs and collected health care essentials to be distributed among these lovely but abandoned parents”

The inspiring duo of Corona Saviors, Oro Cabs and India Against Corona, have come together during this peak time of the helplessness of senior citizens and abandoned parents to extend them a helping hand to protect them against virus infection. They had been collecting gently used and pre-loved clothes in good conditions to distribute it along with masks, sanitizers at the distribution camp.