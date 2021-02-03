State colleges and universities are not opening now, big decision on class-examination in the meeting of the Vice-Chancellor-Education Minister kolkata

All the vice-chancellors have expressed this view keeping in mind that no student should get into trouble.

#Kolkata: The college-university is not opening now, it was decided in the meeting of the Vice-Chancellor-Education Minister. Speaking on behalf of the Vice-Chancellors, Deepak Karu, Vice-Chancellor, Sidhu Kanu University, Purulia, said the decision would be effective at least till March. In that case, the first, third and fifth semester examinations of the undergraduate level and the first and third semester examinations of the postgraduate level will be online. For now, the class will also run online. All the vice-chancellors have expressed this view keeping in mind that no student should get into trouble.

The meeting was discussing the possibility of opening a college university. When it comes to opening a hostel. According to sources, the meeting decided that the opening of the hostel would allow students to come and go freely from outside. In that case, if the infection occurs again, the difficulty will increase. So it was decided not to open the door of the hostel now.

However, it has been decided in today’s meeting that the laboratory will be opened on the basis of importance for the researchers.

A couple of days ago, the Calcutta University authorities started classes in the classroom about ten months later. Practical classes in the zoology department of the university begin. The students started coming to the university for the first time after the admission of the first year students of the postgraduate level. That topic came up in today’s meeting. It is decided that the university will decide according to the importance of this matter. Labs may be opened for researchers. But full offline classes cannot be started until March. Classes will be online.

