STEPapp’s collaboration with the Bihar Government to promote Girl Education

Educating girls is one of the factors that brings growth prospects in the development of India. Every student, every child, irrespective of their gender, has the right and should be given the privilege to get quality education. STEPapp has always aimed to provide the best education to every child in every corner of the country.

The Government of Bihar in collaboration with STEPapp has organised this event at the Banikpur Government Senior Sec School, Patna for the inauguration of STEPapp LABS in Banikpur Government Senior Sec. School and Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, Gardanibagh (Patna).

Bringing foremost the agenda of Girl Education in the country, STEPapp has provided and implemented the gamified learning solution to 100 TABS in the above mentioned schools. After receiving the positive feedback from the students, the Bihar government encouraged and accepted the embedment of the app in their learning pedagogy.

Through this collaboration, the content was made available in Hindi and English language for the grades 6 to 12 to the two schools in Patna, Bihar. Along with this, STEPapp will be providing adequate training to the meritorious students for preparation of competitive exams including IIT JEE and NEET.

The event took place with the esteemed presence of Mr Sanjay Kumar (IAS) [Principal Secretary, Education Department, Govt of Bihar], Mr Giriwar Dayal [Director, Secondary Education, Govt. of Bihar], Mr Jyoti Kumar [DEO, Patna], Mr Neeraj Kumar [DPO, Patna], Mr Prabhat KR Sinha [Member, ICT-CC, Govt of Bihar], Mr Sandeep Singhal (B.Tech IIT Roorkee) [CEO, STEPapp], Mr Rishabh Jain (B.Tech Civil), [COO, STEPapp], Mr Debjit Sarkar (B.Tech Mechanical), [Implementation Head, STEPapp], and the students, the Principal and faculty members of the respective schools.

Mr Praveen Tyagi, Managing Director, PACE IIT & Medical; Founder, EduIsFun Technologies (STEPapp): “The pandemic situation has brought a massive change in the process of delivering education to the children this year. Fortunately, we were able to focus on our goal of providing quality education to every child in every corner of the country and especially focusing on girl education. We are overwhelmed with the positive responses and feedback of the children loving and appreciating STEPapp. We ensure that we bring in even more efforts and innovation in the coming years to establish a strong foundation for the children who can turn out into our national assets.”

About STEPapp

STEP (Student Talent Enhancement Program) is a revolutionary gamified learning application developed by a team of 400+ IITians and doctors. STEPapp believes that every child should be given a level playing field in accessing high-quality education at an affordable cost in a fun and engaging way to encourage optimal learning outcomes in students. It’s gamified format of math and science curriculum in India, mapped to the CBSE and ICSE boards, helps the students in learning and gaining conceptual clarity in a fun experience.

The application’s content is segregated into pieces of information to allow students to grasp the concepts easily and to ensure that students are not burdened with a lot of information together. STEPapp also provides a simplified testing methodology to track the progress of their children and identify strengths through dashboards.

Shri Amitabh Bachchan has given further strength to STEPapp’s mission to make quality education more accessible by becoming its ambassador and will be the face of the brand across all media platforms.