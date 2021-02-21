Navigation
Sterling heads leader Man City to 1-0 victory at Arsenal
National News

Sterling heads leader Man City to 1-0 victory at Arsenal

1 min read


Raheem Sterling’s goal after 80 seconds proved enough for Manchester City to clinch a 1-0 victory against Arsenal that extended the stroll to the Premier League title on Sunday.

The ease of City’s 18th successive win in all competitions was not reflected in the scoreline against an Arsenal side that offered little attacking threat.

It was Riyad Mahrez who provided the cross for Sterling to head in his 12th goal of the season.

City has turned the season around – helped by defending champion Liverpool imploding – to establish a 10-point lead over Leicester.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates Sports

Women Empowerment in the field of Cricket: TCL Women Cricket Season 2

3 min read
Kolkata Updates National News

COVID-19 Positive Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Admitted to the hospital

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
%d bloggers like this: