Home

India 7

70 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-day Meal in Delhi Government School

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C stated that a call was received by the Sagarpur police station around 6 PM.

An FIR has been registerec against the school (Image: Zee News)

Breaking News: Around 70 students were rushed to the hospital on Friday after experiencing stomach aches and vomiting subsequent to consuming the midday meal at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School in Delhi, said a police official. Providing more information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C stated that a call was received by the Sagarpur police station around 6 PM, reporting that approximately 70 male students from classes 6th to 8th had vomited after consuming the midday meal at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School in Durgapark, Sagarpur, as per a report in Zee news.

Delhi Police says, “Today at around 6 pm a PCR call was received at PS Sagarpur regarding vomiting by around 70 students of class 6th to 8th after having mid-day meal in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School Durgapark, Sagarpur. The students have been shifted to DDU Hospital and Dada Dev Hospital, Dabri. On spot school authorities stated that after mid-day meal students were given Soya Juice which caused pain in stomach and vomiting. The crime team was called to the spot and remnants of the food & juice were seized. Puri Subji was served in mid mid-day meal after which Soya juice was served to students of class 6th to 8th. When the students complained about pain, further distribution of food and juice was stopped. All students are stable as of now. An FIR will be registered under appropriate section and investigation will be carried.”

All Children In Stable Condition

A Delhi government official said that all the children who were hospitalized after consuming the midday meal at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School in Durgapark, Sagarpur, are in a stable condition. The official also said that the mid-day meal providers have been warned to ensure that proper food is provided to the school children.

“Anyone found guilty in the incident will not be spared,” the official said.















