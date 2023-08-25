Home

Can Gadar 2 Beat Pathaan at the Box Office? Director Anil Sharma Says ‘Abhi Toh…’ | Exclusive

The team of Gadar 2 indulged in an exclusive conversation with India.com where the opened about record-breaking box-office collection, anecdotes from the sets of the film and more. Watch the full interview here!

‘Gadar’ is one of those legacy films that still rings a bell in the hearts of people from different generations. This is a timeless story of Tara Singh and Sakina that lives on and will live on till the sands of time. Generation after generation, “Hindustan zindabad hai, zindabad tha or zinadabad rahega” echoes to the core. This year the fervour of the fans was further extended with the release of Gadar 2. The sequel to the iconic movie ‘Gadar-Ek Prem Katha’ has set its own legacy by mustering some record-breaking numbers at the box office. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the team of Gadar 2 – director Anil Sharma, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadwa- spoke about the effect box office collection, anecdotes from the set, the character of Ashraf Ali and more.

Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Speaks on Film’s BO Collection

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 like its prequel has become an emotion for people. Single screens in Lucknow earned nearly 10 times more than their usual weekly collection after the release of the movie. The craze is so massive that the Anil Sharma-directed movie is still breaking one record at a time.

When asked about the same, Anil Sharma said that, “Abhi toh picture theatre mai hi rehne wali hai, wahin log picture itni zyada baar dekh rhe hain. Logon ka itna pyar or dular mil rha hai bas yahi Gadar ki safalta hai.(The movie will remain in theatres for a long time as the audience is watching it multiple times now. This love of our audience is Gadar’s true win)”

When asked, if the director thinks that the movie can surpass the records of ‘Pathaan’, Sharma added, “Dekhiye mai yeh sab numberon pe nhi jata. Pathaan ne apni jagah acha kiya, KGF ne bhi acha kiya and Gadar bahut hi acha kar rhi hai. Ab kaha tak jaygi, kaha tak public lejaigi who dekhte hian. Yeh public ke film pe….ab hum yaha (numbers) tak nhi jaa rahein, bas hum logo ke dil mai beintehan uttar rhe hain hum uspe jaa rhe hain. (I don’t go by these numbers. Both Pathaan and KGF did well and Gadar 2 is doing extremely well. Let’s see how far the audience takes it because it is the film of the audience. We are more focussed on audiences’ love and not the numbers) ”

Addin on the actress Simrat Kaur said, “Box office se zyda ground level pe jo buzz hai woh important hai. (It is the buzz at the ground level that is more important)”

The Sunny Deol movie accomplished another record as it c collected around Rs 134 crore in just the second week itself. Gadar 2 is currently the second-biggest second-week total for any Hindi film and has a total of Rs 418.90 crore to its name.







