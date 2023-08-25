Home

‘Inhe Burnol …’: Indians Praise Pakistani Man’s Savage Response To British Journalist Over Chandrayaan-3 Remarks

A Pakistani cricket analyst had a humorous comeback for a UK journalist who commented on India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. The video has gone viral.

A Pakistani cricket analyst has caught the attention of internet users and sparked amusement with his clever comeback to a British journalist’s controversial remarks about India’s triumphant moon mission – Chandrayaan-3. The viral video showcases Mohsin Ali, who passionately countered Patrick Christys, the journalist, after he proposed that India should reimburse the UK with the 2.3 billion pounds of aid money if they are capable of funding space missions to the moon. In the video, Mohsin’s lively response took issue with Patrick’s comment, in which he had proposed that nations with space programs should forgo aid and had characterized India as “impoverished.”

What's In The Video

Mohsin playfully interpreted Patrick’s reaction as one driven by “envy” in response to India’s impressive advancements within only 77 years since gaining independence, particularly in the realm of space science—a progress that Patrick appeared to struggle to accept.

Injecting a hint of sarcasm, Mohsin exclaimed, “Looks like the fair-skinned folks are quite bothered,” insinuating that Patrick’s comments could be motivated by envy. In a light-hearted manner, Mohsin amusingly proposed sending Patrick some “burnol” (a reference to a burn ointment) and “phool” (flowers) to soothe any discomfort he might be feeling.

Mohsin bhai from Pakistan has a reply for BBC and Brits over the Chandrayaan meltdown. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8lDi4mmYgH — Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) August 24, 2023

Since being shared on X (formerly Twitter) the video has accumulated over 87k views and more than 1600 likes. The online Desi community was greatly impressed by Mohsin’s backing of India’s ambitious lunar mission, viewing it as a suitable response to what they perceived as a “jealous racist rant” from the British journalist.

It all started with Patrick’s message congratulating India for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14. However, this soon took a turn, evolving into a critique that many internet users criticized for its perceived racial bias. The journalist himself shared the contentious snippet on Twitter with the caption, “I seem to have angered Indian Twitter.” The clip has since garnered over 1.9 million views and elicited pointed responses from Indians who corrected the “misinformed” journalist and offered him insights.

I appear to have enraged Indian Twitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/SnhUU3zOjC — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) August 23, 2023

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft embarked on its journey from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. On August 23, it achieved a resounding success by softly landing its Vikram Lander, carrying the Pragyan Rover, near the lunar south pole.















