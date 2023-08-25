Marathi Actor Milind Safai who acted in ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’, died at the age of 53 after battle with Cancer.

Marathi Actor Milind Safai Dies at 53 After Battle With Cancer

Marathi Actor Milind Safai Dies at 53: Marathi actor Milind Safai passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023. Marathi director-producer Sachin Goswami confirmed the news on Facebook. The Aai Kuthe Kay Karte actor was suffering from cancer. Sachin captioned his post as, “Actor Milind Safai

He passed away… Sad news …A heartfelt tribute… 🙏🙏.” Jayant Wadkar also dedicated an emotional post to Milind and wrote, “Actor Milind Safai passed away due to cancer; emotional tribute.” The Marathi actor breathed his last at 10:45 am. According to media sources, “He was reportedly undergoing treatment for cancer. The report also claimed that he starred in only a few episodes of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte due to health-related issues,” as reported by E Times.

Milind was a senior actor in Marathi television industry. He also starred in movies besides TV shows. Premachi Goshta (2013), Luckdown (2022) and Poshter Boyz (2014) are considred some of his best works.

This is a developing story. May the departed soul rest in peace.
















