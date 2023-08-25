August 25, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Marathi Actor Milind Safai Dies at 53 After Battle With Cancer

2 min read
18 mins ago admin

Marathi Actor Milind Safai who acted in ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’, died at the age of 53 after battle with Cancer.

Marathi Actor Milind Safai Dies at 53 After Battle With Cancer
Marathi Actor Milind Safai Dies at 53 After Battle With Cancer

Marathi Actor Milind Safai Dies at 53: Marathi actor Milind Safai passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023. Marathi director-producer Sachin Goswami confirmed the news on Facebook. The Aai Kuthe Kay Karte actor was suffering from cancer. Sachin captioned his post as, “Actor Milind Safai
He passed away… Sad news …A heartfelt tribute… 🙏🙏.” Jayant Wadkar also dedicated an emotional post to Milind and wrote, “Actor Milind Safai passed away due to cancer; emotional tribute.” The Marathi actor breathed his last at 10:45 am. According to media sources, “He was reportedly undergoing treatment for cancer. The report also claimed that he starred in only a few episodes of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte due to health-related issues,” as reported by E Times.

Milind was a senior actor in Marathi television industry. He also starred in movies besides TV shows. Premachi Goshta (2013), Luckdown (2022) and Poshter Boyz (2014) are considred some of his best works.

This is a developing story. May the departed soul rest in peace.






Source link

More Stories

3 min read

Surat Man Claims to Have Designed Chandrayaan-3, Police Summon Him for Investigation

4 mins ago admin
3 min read

Is Delhi Police Prepared To Deal With Any Threat? Deputy Commissioner Answers

11 mins ago admin
3 min read

Roads Built During Past 9 Years In India Cover Same Distance As Earth To Moon: PM Modi In Greece

25 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Surat Man Claims to Have Designed Chandrayaan-3, Police Summon Him for Investigation

4 mins ago admin
3 min read

Is Delhi Police Prepared To Deal With Any Threat? Deputy Commissioner Answers

11 mins ago admin
2 min read

Marathi Actor Milind Safai Dies at 53 After Battle With Cancer

18 mins ago admin
3 min read

Roads Built During Past 9 Years In India Cover Same Distance As Earth To Moon: PM Modi In Greece

25 mins ago admin