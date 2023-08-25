Home

News

India

Roads Built During Past 9 Years In India Cover Same Distance As Earth To Moon: PM Modi In Greece

The world’s highest-altitude raid bridge and motorable road besides the biggest cricket stadium and the tallest statue are in India now, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora during a community programme, in Athens, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that roads built in India during past nine years cover the same distance as Earth to the Moon.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Athens, Greece, PM Modi said: “The Moon is a hot topic these days, so I will give one example by linking it to the Moon. In the last 9 years, the roads built in villages in India are of a total distance that can cover the distance between the Earth and the Moon.”

#WATCH | Athens, Greece | PM Narendra Modi says, “The Moon is a hot topic these days, so I will give one example by linking it to the Moon. In the last 9 years, the roads built in villages in India are of a total distance that can cover the distance between the Earth and the… pic.twitter.com/USZZkdYZXr — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

The Prime Minister asserted that with the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission India has shown its capability to the world by hoisting the tricolour on the Moon, adding that India’s science and technology and innovation are creating a wave globally.

PM Modi also cited several development feats achieved by his government in the last nine years and emphasised that never before has so much investment been made in the infrastructure sector.

“Over 25 lakh km-long optical fibre cable has been laid in India since 2014 which is, he noted, more than six times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. India has taken indigenous 5G technology to around 700 districts in record time,” the Prime Minister said amid loud cheers from the audience.

The world’s highest-altitude raid bridge and motorable road besides the biggest cricket stadium and the tallest statue are in India now, he said.

Top global bodies like the World Bank and the IMF are praising the Indian economy with leading companies vying with each other to invest in India, he said, asserting that the country’s role is changing fast in the post-COVID-19 world order.

Referring to the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface earlier this week, Modi said India has shown its capability to the world by hoisting the tricolour on the Moon.

The prime minister invoked ancient ties between the civilisations of India and Greece, and praised the roles of Sikh gurus in strengthening their relations, he said. His government had worked with dedication in commemorating events related to Sikhs, he added.

Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

Earlier, Greece bestowed the prestigious Grand Cross of the Order of Honour upon PM Modi as he became the first Indian PM to visit the Greek nation after a gap of nearly 40 years. The award was conferred upon PM Modi by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou, making him the first foreign Head of Government to receive the honour.

BJP national president JP Nadda tweets, “PM Narendra Modi being conferred with ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour’ by Greece is yet another recognition of his statesmanship and impeccable leadership. PM Modi has led the call of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to the forefront of… pic.twitter.com/UK5IRmLa9X — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

The Greek president bestows the honour to prime ministers and eminent personalities who, by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.

(With PTI inputs)















