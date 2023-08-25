Home

UP SHOCKER: Teacher Asks Students To Slap 8-Yr-Old Classmate In Muzaffarnagar School, Video Goes Viral

A school teacher in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, Tripti Tyagi, asked students to slap their classmate for reportedly skipping homework. The video has gone viral on social media.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A disturbing incident with communal undertones has come to the fore from a school in a village of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district where a teacher reportedly asked students to slap a classmate allegedly because he belonged to the minority community.

A video of the heinous incident which has gone viral on social media shows the students taking turns to slap their classmate as the boy stands there crying in humiliation and pain while the primary school teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi, keeps egging his classmates to continue the assault.

She is Tripta Tyagi, primary school teacher in Muzaffarnagar. She called Muslim kids in front of class & told other students to slap them. She did it multiple times & said it’s her duty. Raise the voice against it, else hatred will reach your house.#ArrestTriptaTyagi pic.twitter.com/wdPft0AjKW — Susheel shinde (@susheelshinde98) August 25, 2023

“I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai (all the Muslim students here)…” the teacher can clearly be heard in the video as she encourages other students hit the boy with more force. “Why don’t you hit him with force,” Tyagi tells one of the students after he hits the boy.

“Hit him in the gut, hit harder,” Tyagi is heard telling the students as they take turns to slap the kid.

According to reports, the incident took place at primary school in Khabbarpur village of Muzaffarnagar district.

‘Won’t get justice’

The victim’s father said he removed his son from the school and would not file a police complaint into the incident on the condition that the school management refund his child’s admission fees, India Today reported. The man said he made an agreement in this regard with the school authorities.

Asked why he insisted on not pressing charges against Tyagi, the victim’s father reportedly stated that he did not believe justice would be delivered, hence it would be a futile exercise on his part to file a complaint.

The teacher has allegedly apologised in front of the police.

Police takes cognizance

Meanwhile, police said they have taken cognizance of the incident after the video went viral on social media platforms.

“A video is going viral on social media where a woman teacher is seen asking children to beat their fellow student. We have taken cognisance of the video. Based on preliminary inquiry, the video is from Khabbarpur village under Mansurpur Police Station area. The woman seen in the video runs a school from her home,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Khatauli, Ravi Shankar said, according to the report.

The senior officer said the teacher subjected the child to this vile form of humiliating punishment for “not doing his homework.”

An official of the Department of Basic Education said they have constituted a team to probe the incident.

“A team has been formed to investigate the two teachers involved in the incident as well as school management,” said the official, adding that the police will continue to probe the criminal aspect of the case.

The incident sparked outrage on social media as #teacher trended on X (formerly Twitter) with users demanding strict action against the accused teacher.















