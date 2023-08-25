August 25, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Vande Bharat Express Passengers Face Delay As Train Gets Technical Glitch In West Bengal

3 min read
2 hours ago admin

  • Home
  • India 7
  • Vande Bharat Express Passengers Face Delay As Train Gets Technical Glitch In West Bengal

A section of passengers also protested the change, which dashed their hopes of travelling in the swanky Vande Bharat rake that has modern amenities.

Vande Bharat Express Passengers Face Delay and Inconvenience Due to Technical Glitch In West Bengal (1)
Owing to a glitch in the undergear of the Vande Bharat rake, the train rake had to be replaced. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was delayed by one hour due to a technical glitch. The train was replaced with a spare rake, which did not have the same amenities as the Vande Bharat Express. This caused some passengers to protest, as they had expected to travel in the more modern train, news agency PTI reported.

A section of passengers also protested the change, which dashed their hopes of travelling in the swanky Vande Bharat rake that has modern amenities. They said the Yuva Express rake did not have the amenities they paid for, and was not up to the mark. Owing to a glitch in the undergear of the Vande Bharat rake, it had to be replaced, a senior official of the Eastern Railway said.

“The Vande Bharat rake was not found to be fit for running and was replaced by a spare rake, which is used for Yuva Express,” he said.

Train Delayed By 1 hour

This change caused a delay in the departure of the train by one hour, he said. Among the passengers on the train was Governor CV Ananda Bose who was travelling to Malda to meet the families of the migrant workers killed in the Mizoram rail bridge collapse.

Statemnt By BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar

Stating that such a technical snag is not expected in the premier Vande Bharat Express rake, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said he will speak to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Friday.

“I will bring the matter to the notice of the railway minister,” said Majumdar, the state BJP president.

About Vande Bharat Express Trains

The Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train project that was first launched in 2019 on the New Delhi-Varanasi route. It is also known as Train 18 and is managed and maintained by the Indian Railways. The trains are equipped with superior home-grown ‘Kavach’ Technology, which is a Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS).

The Vande Bharat Express trains have a number of amenities, including reclining seats like airplanes, an infotainment system, and automated doors. They can travel at a maximum speed of 180 km per hour, but are currently running at a speed of 160 km per hour. Each coach on the train is also equipped with fire detection and communication systems.






Source link

More Stories

3 min read

Can Gadar 2 Beat Pathaan at The Box Office? Director Anil Sharma Says, Abhi Toh…

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Surat Man Claims to Have Designed Chandrayaan-3, Police Summon Him for Investigation

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Is Delhi Police Prepared To Deal With Any Threat? Deputy Commissioner Answers

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Can Gadar 2 Beat Pathaan at The Box Office? Director Anil Sharma Says, Abhi Toh…

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Vande Bharat Express Passengers Face Delay As Train Gets Technical Glitch In West Bengal

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Surat Man Claims to Have Designed Chandrayaan-3, Police Summon Him for Investigation

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Is Delhi Police Prepared To Deal With Any Threat? Deputy Commissioner Answers

2 hours ago admin