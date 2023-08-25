August 25, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Why is Warm Up Important? 6 Reasons Why You Should Never Miss Stretching Before Exercise

2 min read
33 mins ago admin

  • Home
  • Lifestyle
  • Why is Warm Up Important? 6 Reasons Why You Should Never Miss Stretching Before Exercise

Exercising regularly is one of the golden rules to keep the body healthy and maintained. Along with a balanced lifestyle good warm-up is essential as warming up before starting a workout helps prepar

Why is Warm Up Important? 6 Reasons Why You Should Never Miss Stretching Before Exercise

Exercising regularly is one of the golden rules to keep the body healthy and maintained. Along with a balanced lifestyle good warm-up is essential as warming up before starting a workout helps prepare the body for the physical activity ahead. A warm-up is a set of exercises or activities that you perform before starting an intense exercise or workout. It involves gently increasing the blood flow, raising the heart rate, and stretching the muscles to prevent injuries during the workout.

Warming up helps raise the heart rate, which signals the body to prepare for the imminent physical activity. This increase in heart rate, combined with the increase in blood flow, helps raise the body temperature, which further prepares the muscles for the workout. To help us better understand its benefits nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares many benefits of warming up.

6 BENEFITS OF WARMING UP BEFORE WORKOU

  1. Increased flexibility
  2. Lower risk of injury
  3. Increased blood flow and oxygen
  4. Improved performance
  5. Better range of motion
  6. Less muscle tension and pain

Warm-ups work well before physical activity as it increases the body’s core and muscle temperature. Warming up your muscles can boost your body’s energy production as well; as a result, it may increase your reflexes and decrease the time it takes to contract a single muscle.






Source link

More Stories

3 min read

Surat Man Claims to Have Designed Chandrayaan-3, Police Summon Him for Investigation

5 mins ago admin
3 min read

Is Delhi Police Prepared To Deal With Any Threat? Deputy Commissioner Answers

12 mins ago admin
2 min read

Marathi Actor Milind Safai Dies at 53 After Battle With Cancer

19 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Surat Man Claims to Have Designed Chandrayaan-3, Police Summon Him for Investigation

5 mins ago admin
3 min read

Is Delhi Police Prepared To Deal With Any Threat? Deputy Commissioner Answers

12 mins ago admin
2 min read

Marathi Actor Milind Safai Dies at 53 After Battle With Cancer

19 mins ago admin
3 min read

Roads Built During Past 9 Years In India Cover Same Distance As Earth To Moon: PM Modi In Greece

26 mins ago admin