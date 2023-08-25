Home

Why is Warm Up Important? 6 Reasons Why You Should Never Miss Stretching Before Exercise

Exercising regularly is one of the golden rules to keep the body healthy and maintained. Along with a balanced lifestyle good warm-up is essential as warming up before starting a workout helps prepare the body for the physical activity ahead. A warm-up is a set of exercises or activities that you perform before starting an intense exercise or workout. It involves gently increasing the blood flow, raising the heart rate, and stretching the muscles to prevent injuries during the workout.

Warming up helps raise the heart rate, which signals the body to prepare for the imminent physical activity. This increase in heart rate, combined with the increase in blood flow, helps raise the body temperature, which further prepares the muscles for the workout. To help us better understand its benefits nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares many benefits of warming up.

6 BENEFITS OF WARMING UP BEFORE WORKOU

Increased flexibility Lower risk of injury Increased blood flow and oxygen Improved performance Better range of motion Less muscle tension and pain

Warm-ups work well before physical activity as it increases the body’s core and muscle temperature. Warming up your muscles can boost your body’s energy production as well; as a result, it may increase your reflexes and decrease the time it takes to contract a single muscle.















