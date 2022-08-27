19th International Foodtech Kolkata 2022 exhibition takes off

By: Mandira

The 19th InternationalFoodtech Kolkata 2022exhibition was formally inaugurated by Shri Subrata Saha, Hon’ble minister of Department of Food Processing Industries, Government of West Bengal, here today at the Biswa Bangla Milan Mela Prangan. Over 130 major foreign and Indian food and hospitality sector companies and leading brands are participating in the three-day mega event which is eastern region’s largest food and hospitality exhibition.

The premier mega business to business exhibition draws participants from packaging, confectionary, bakery, dairy and hotel and allied services sectors. The expo, supported by seven major trade associations from the food industry and hospitality sectors. Delegates representing different bakeries of Bangladesh and Nepal are also participating in the exhibition.

From the “farm to fork” technology is revolutionizing food production, manufacturing and processing while raising hygiene standards, shelf-life of foodstuffs, minimizing wastage and recycling of waste materials. From culturing meats to contactless dining experience and food delivery platforms, technology has streamlined the way fresh food reaches the end users.Equipment driven by smart technologies are cutting down energy costs in kitchens and restaurents across the country. The 19th International Foodtech Kolkata 2022 would highlight these themes.

The West Bengal Food Processing Department will highlight various schemes and subsidies for setting up MSME food processing units in the state. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is participating for the first time to sensitive the entrepreneurs in the hospitality and food industry on food safety and standards. The Indian Institute of packaging will highlight various technical courses of the packaging industry among young aspirants and also apprise theme of the modern concepts in food packaging.

The mega exhibition will showcase under one roof the latest products and services cutting across hotel, confectionary, equipment, catering equipment, tableware, food packaging technology, food flavours and additives, industrial refrigeration, hotel and food chain consumables and Bengali sweets and snacks. Various seminars and discussions on bakery and confectionary industry, culinary industry, sweets and snacks industry are conducted during the three-day Exhibition.