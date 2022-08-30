ABEA partners with PENN GSE to train Indian Educators in “Engaging Students for Deeper Learnings in the Digital Age” in line with NEP 2020 Requirements

Aditya Birla Education Academy, in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education, is offering educators a week-long special certification program, ‘Engaging Students for Deeper Learning In The Digital Age’. In line with National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), the program aims to instill an understanding of the technological solutions necessary to engage their increasingly tech-savvy students. The program is ideal for K-12 teachers, coordinators, HODs, school leaders, shadow teachers, and special educators. The program commences on 19 September 2022. Link to register for the course https://www.bkbirlacollegekalyan.com/Pgdge.aspx

The course will reinforce the National Education Policy 2020’s emphasis on online education and maximize the benefits of digital learning in India. This certification program will enable educators in understanding the concepts of student-centered learning environments and evaluating technologies for their learning affordances. In addition, participants will be instructed on how to design learning environments that facilitate transferable and long-lasting 21st-century skills. The course will run from September 19 to September 30, 2022, and will consist of daily two-hour Face-to-Face sessions every alternate day.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Betty Chandy (Director for Online Learning, Catalyst, Penn GSE) said, “While technology is currently widely used in the Indian educational system, it can do much more to actively engage students on a deeper level in its entirety. By adopting a robust blended learning strategy, teachers can assist students in developing 21st-century skills by equipping themselves with the digital literacy required to integrate technology into online classrooms. And this is precisely what the program Engaging Students for Deeper Learnings in the Digital Age will accomplish. With this program, we hope to nurture today’s educators for the future of tomorrow.”

Adding further on the course Prodipta Hore, Programme Director ABEA said, “It is important for educators to keep on reinventing themselves through courses and programs, upskilling has become the need of the hour in the education sector in India today. The pandemic has accelerated digital learning amongst students and the teachers have to keep up with the tech-savvy audience. It is imperative for teachers to use new technological solutions to engage their students now more than ever, even in face-to-face sessions. ABEA, is a pioneer in providing specially curated courses and training programmes that help educators take the next leap in their career and most importantly make an impactful impression on their students by engaging with them in an evolved, informative and interactive manner.”

Dr. Betty Chandy (Director for Online Learning, Catalyst, Penn GSE) and Michael Golden (Executive Director, Catalyst, Penn GSE) will lead the training, which will include 10 hours each of synchronous online and asynchronous training, as well as 10 hours of project work. The course is divided into six modules: Technology and Learning in the Contemporary World, Online, Blended, and Hybrid Modalities of Learning, Deeper Learning Approaches, and Project-Based Learning, Rethinking Assessments and Understanding Competency-based Learning, and Resources for Domain-Specific Instruction.

ABEA’s mission is to provide educators with cutting-edge skills and modern tools to enhance their abilities and train them in the 21st century modes of teaching by utilising state-of-the-art, comprehensive, and holistic resources gained through partnerships with eminent educational institutions from around the world.

About ABET: The Aditya Birla Education Trust is the foundation’s first foray into the field of education, and ever since, it has endeavoured to foster young minds. Right from establishing The Aditya Birla World Academy, an International School, to The Aditya Birla Integrated School, which acknowledges the need for a school that serves children with special needs, Mrs. Neerja Birla’s education trust has always prioritised the importance of a child’s development. The Trust has also established Mpower, a centre dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and decimating associated stigma. With this in mind, the next step forward has been the establishment of the Aditya Birla Education Academy, which aims to provide a platform for educators who wish to improve their classroom interactions by enhancing their own skills. The goal of the Academy is to support facilitators with tools that raise the bar of the teaching-learning process, thereby delivering the education sector with highly qualified and skilled individuals.

About PENN GSE: University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education has been ranked #1 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 rankings for graduate schools of education. Grounded in a commitment to research, Penn GSE is an Ivy League school committed to finding solutions to the challenges facing education. Penn GSE offers a vibrant array of high quality degree programs in education research & practice.